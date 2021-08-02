Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded by MKM Partners to Buy

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI opened at $56.31 on Monday. Capri has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.59.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Capri by 12.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,551,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Capri by 185.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Capri by 40.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,562,000 after acquiring an additional 676,006 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.