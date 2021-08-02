Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 7,604 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 1,536.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vonage were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at $4,108,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 74.0% during the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -109.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.29. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

