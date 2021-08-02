Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 3,456.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hawaiian were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HA stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.41. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The company had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.81) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HA shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

