Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,356 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 136,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 97,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after buying an additional 132,985 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

NYSE EQNR opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of -85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.24. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

