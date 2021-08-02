Captrust Financial Advisors Has $94,000 Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rite Aid were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rite Aid by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 178.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 252,203 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 107.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 467,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

