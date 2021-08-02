Captrust Financial Advisors Has $98,000 Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 187.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $68.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

