Captrust Financial Advisors Has $99,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,271,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after acquiring an additional 138,560 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 139,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,634,000.

SPYX stock opened at $108.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.01. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $79.59 and a 1-year high of $109.55.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.