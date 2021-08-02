Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $88,000 in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2,173.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 40,473 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1,222.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $186.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.78. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

