Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Inogen were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $79.77 on Monday. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $80.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.72.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGN. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,093.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,661 shares of company stock worth $41,209,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.