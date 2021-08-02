Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.11% of Kimball Electronics worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 77,476 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 29.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 134,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,694.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,825. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of KE opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $508.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.99. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

