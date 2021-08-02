Cardinal Energy’s (CJ) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$3.14 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$471.94 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$85.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.3886598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,640,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,790,041.40.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

