Cardlytics (CDLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Cardlytics has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $125.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.78. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,299.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $352,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,156,901.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,069 shares of company stock worth $5,077,956 in the last 90 days. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

