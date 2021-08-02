Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYJBF opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Cargotec has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44.

Get Cargotec alerts:

About Cargotec

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.