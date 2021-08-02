Carriage Services, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Carriage Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.75%.

CSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE:CSV opened at $37.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $671.02 million, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 181.5% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 309,793 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 193.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 293,086 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,730 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $3,222,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,601.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

