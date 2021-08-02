Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.06.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

