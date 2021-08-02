Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.42 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce $33.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.65 million and the lowest is $33.19 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $131.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $132.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $139.50 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $140.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.39 million.

CARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James downgraded Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,396,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after acquiring an additional 73,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares in the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,023. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

