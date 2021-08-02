Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.33 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.280-$7.280 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.80.

Carter’s stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.13.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

