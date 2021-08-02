Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.33 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.280-$7.280 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $97.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.80.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

