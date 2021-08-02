CBDAO (BREE) Hits Market Cap of $83,312.15

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. CBDAO has a market cap of $83,312.15 and approximately $70,975.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CBDAO has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00059478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.13 or 0.00824023 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00091314 BTC.

CBDAO is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

