CBOE Vest Financial LLC Grows Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 36.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises approximately 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $83,930,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 38,317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,192,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,089,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,695,000 after buying an additional 130,189 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.67. 6,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $2,355,070.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,869.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,028 shares of company stock worth $4,870,511 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

