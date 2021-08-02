CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases 46,870 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,704 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,870 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock worth $693,929 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.87. 100,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763,755. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Compass Point increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

