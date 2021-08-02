CBOE Vest Financial LLC Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 764.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.54.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

