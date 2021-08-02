Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 772,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLRB opened at $1.09 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CLRB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

