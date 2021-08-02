Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. On average, analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDEV. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

