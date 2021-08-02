Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.47 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $666.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 10%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

