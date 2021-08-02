Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Sells $290,760.00 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $290,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,765.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel B. Poneman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00.

LEU stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 2.65. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 54.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 81,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 244.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 96,557 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

