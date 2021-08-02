Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to post $86.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.50 million and the lowest is $84.30 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $36.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $371.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.10 million to $375.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $441.45 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $442.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTY shares. B. Riley started coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $11.21. 107,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.59 million, a PE ratio of -86.23 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.29. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 67.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

