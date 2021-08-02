Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cerner also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.806-$0.828 EPS.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.25.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $79.86. 39,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,778. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.