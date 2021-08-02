CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$2.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEU. National Bankshares raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.66 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

CEU stock opened at C$1.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$414.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.81. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$2.05.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1307927 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,574,328.88. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

