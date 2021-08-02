CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to C$129.00 at Raymond James

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

GIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.27.

NYSE:GIB opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.64.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Analysts expect that CGI will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

