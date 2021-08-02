Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CIAFF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $5.54 on Monday. Champion Iron has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

