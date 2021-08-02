Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 99,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR remained flat at $$2.65 during midday trading on Monday. 39,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,744. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth $53,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.