Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.80 Billion

Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report sales of $12.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.10 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $50.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 billion to $51.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $53.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.73 billion to $54.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.67.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 39.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 6.1% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 142,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,113,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 27.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $5.82 on Wednesday, hitting $749.87. The company had a trading volume of 727,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $707.23. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $751.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

