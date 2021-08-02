Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.54.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $744.05 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $554.26 and a one year high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $707.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

