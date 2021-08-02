ChartEx (CHART) Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $212,767.10 and approximately $13,311.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00103394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00139366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,013.14 or 0.99897351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.68 or 0.00851855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

