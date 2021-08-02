Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $86.58. 2,328,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,405. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.50.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

