Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 124,417 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Churchill Capital Corp VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

