Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,067,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after buying an additional 422,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,299,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 318,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 199,698 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 363,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $595.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

