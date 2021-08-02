Citadel Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 69.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of JKL opened at $172.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.