Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $536,000 in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Separately, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86. BlackRock Future Innovators ETF has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

