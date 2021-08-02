Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $559,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.37% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDIV. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,088,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,603,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.47. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $35.11.

