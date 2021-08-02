Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,044,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,261,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 31,730.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 47,596 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000.

BATS:SVAL opened at $29.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81.

