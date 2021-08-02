Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 9.96% of American Century Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA LVOL opened at $46.31 on Monday. American Century Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67.

