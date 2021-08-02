Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,850.93 ($63.38).

Shares of LON:WIZZ traded up GBX 124.92 ($1.63) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,074.92 ($66.30). The company had a trading volume of 138,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,207. The stock has a market cap of £6.11 billion and a PE ratio of -8.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,722.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a one year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

