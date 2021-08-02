Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.13.

Shares of CTXS opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $148.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.6% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,304 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

