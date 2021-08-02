ClinTex CTi Market Cap Reaches $9.68 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for about $0.0846 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $9.68 million and $1.21 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00057529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.07 or 0.00810036 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00091497 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

CTI is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars.

