CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $389.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 179,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

