CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CNPAY opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82. CNP Assurances has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

CNP Assurances Company Profile

CNP Assurances SA provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

