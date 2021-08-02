CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CNPAY opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82. CNP Assurances has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $11.42.
CNP Assurances Company Profile
Featured Story: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for CNP Assurances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNP Assurances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.