Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.21

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.21 and last traded at $57.16, with a volume of 4239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth $5,497,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $4,076,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.