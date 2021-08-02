Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.21

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.21 and last traded at $57.16, with a volume of 4239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.57.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth $5,497,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $4,076,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
