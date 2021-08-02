Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 36,986 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE UTF opened at $28.33 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.